BNP announces programmes for Victory Day

BNP yesterday announced programmes to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day and celebrate Victory Day with due respect.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a virtual press briefing.

To mark Martyred Intellectuals Day, BNP leaders and activists will pay homage at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial on December 14 morning, he said.

The party will keep the national flag at half-mast and hoist black flags atop all its offices, including the Nayapaltan central office.

Besides, the BNP will arrange a discussion in the capital on the occasion.

Rizvi said BNP will hoist national and party flags atop the party offices in the morning on December 16.

Party leaders and activists of two Dhaka city units will place wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar on the day.

BNP will also hold a discussion highlighting the significance of the day.