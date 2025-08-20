BNP announces 6-day programme to celebrate founding anniversary

On September 1, party flag will be hoisted atop the Nayapaltan central office and all other BNP offices across the country

BNP today announced a six-day programme, including rallies and discussions, to celebrate its 47th founding anniversary on September 1.

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the programmes at a press conference at its Nayapaltan central office after a meeting of the party's 'national celebration committee' to mark the anniversary.

As per the announcement, the party will arrange a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, on August 31 in observance of the day.

On September 1, the party flag will be hoisted atop the Nayapaltan central office and all other BNP offices across the country in the morning.

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital at 11:00am, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Besides, the district and city units of the party will hold discussions and colourful rallies across the country on the same day.

On September 2, a colourful rally will be brought out in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan central office to mark the anniversary.

BNP's upazila and municipality units will hold rallies and discussions on September 3.

On September 4, the party will observe several mass programmes like releasing fish fries, planting trees, and arranging sports events and free medical camps across the country.

The party will organise a roundtable discussion on contemporary political issues on September 5 as part of its anniversary observance.

Apart from the central programmes, BNP's associate bodies and all their units across the country will mark the day with due respect by arranging their programmes.

On the occasion of the anniversary, BNP and its associate bodies will publish posters and special supplements.

On September 1, 1978, Ziaur Rahman formed BNP with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

On August 18, BNP formed a 16-member 'national celebration committee' to celebrate the party's 47th founding anniversary on September 1.

BNP National Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan has been made convener of the committee, while Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi its member secretary.