BNP against banning any political parties

Fakhrul reiterates

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday expressed his party's opposition to banning any party by the interim government.

"Who are we to ban political parties? It's the people of the country who will decide this," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks as journalists sought his comments about a quarter's demand for banning the Jatiyo Party.

He said making an issue out of everything was part of a new plot to destabilise the country and put its future in uncertainty.

Earlier, he joined a memorial programme at BRAC Center Inn, marking the second death anniversary of Sabihuddin Ahmed, a former adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Fakhrul said Sabihuddin, as a patriot and a man of nationalist ideals, will always be remembered with respect and love.

He said Sabihuddin worked for the people and democracy of the country all his life.

Fakhrul also said that Sabihuddin, a sports enthusiast, was full of energy. "He would be happy if he could see Bangladesh free from fascism."

Finance Adviser Salehiddin Ahmed, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, among others, spoke at the programme.