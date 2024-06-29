BNP activists start gathering at Nayapaltan venue ahead of 3pm rally

BNP leaders and activists have started gathering at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters from 12:30 pm today for a rally to demand the immediate and unconditional release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The rally is scheduled to start at 3:00pm. This is the first major programme organised by the BNP in nearly eight months.

Defying rain, the party activists were seen chanting slogans in front of the party office. The stage preparation commenced soon after the rain stopped around 1:00pm.

According to our correspondent, the number of BNP activists was increasing at the venue as small processions from different wards, donning colourful caps, carrying placards and posters, and chanting anti-government slogans were gathering at the rally venue.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

However, senior party leaders were yet to arrive till the filing of the report around 1:30pm.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally as chief guest at the rally, which will be presided over by BNP's Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas. Other senior party leaders are also expected to speak at the event.

The road in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan office has been partially restricted, leaving only one lane open for traffic.

A huge number of law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the area.

BNP announced a three-day programme last Wednesday demanding the release of Khaleda Zia. Besides today's rally in Dhaka, the party will hold rallies in all metropolitan areas on July 1 and in all districts on July 3.