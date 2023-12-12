‘BNP activists in prisons at risk of death’

Alleges Rizvi; 36-hr blockade begins

The BNP has alleged that its leaders and activists behind bars are at risk of death due to a lack of medical treatment.

"Party leaders and activists are being treated inhumanely in prisons. Prisoners are being killed without being provided treatment," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing yesterday afternoon.

The opposition party is enforcing a 36-hour nationwide blockade of roads, rails, and waterways from 6:00am today.

This is the 11th round of blockade being imposed by the BNP and its allies since October 30 demanding resignation of the government and general election under a neutral non-party administration.

Terming the prisons "torture cells for political prisoners", Rizvi yesterday said, "Each of the 68 prisons in the country is a torture cell where political prisoners live in constant fear of death."

Meanwhile, unidentified arsonists set fire to a Shilpa Bank staff bus parked along a road in Dhaka's Motijheel around 3:30pm yesterday.

Locals had doused the blaze before two fire engines reached the scene, said police.

Another bus of Midline Paribahan was torched by arsonists in the city's Mohammadpur around 8:30pm. Firefighters with two fire engines rushed to the scene but found the fire already put out by locals, said Fire Service sources.

Two suspects were detained near the scene, said HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of (Tejgaon division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

In Ashulia of Savar, a Dhaka-bound bus of Itihas Paribahan was set alight by arsonists on Nabinagar-Chandra highway in the evening.

Arsonists travelling in the guise of passengers set the bus on fire when it reached Kabirpur, said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nawjor Highway Police Station.

On Information, two fire engines rushed to the scene and doused the blaze.

Rizvi in the briefing said law enforcers arrested at least 20,895 BNP leaders and activists in 592 cases filed across the country from October 28 till yesterday afternoon.

The BNP also claimed that 110 party leaders and activists were detained and five cases were filed against 436 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours preceding yesterday evening.