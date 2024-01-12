BNP activists break padlock, enter office after 75 days

BNP leaders and activists are back to the party’s central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan after about two and a half months. The office had been locked since October 28 last year when a BNP rally ended in violence in the area. Leaders entered the office yesterday after breaking the padlock at the main gate. Photo: Amran Hossain

The BNP reopened its central office in Dhaka's Nayapaltan yesterday after two and a half months.

A group of party leaders and activists, led by BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, broke the padlock on the main gate around 10:30am and entered the office for the first time after it was locked by police in the aftermath of the October 28 violence in Nayapaltan.

Clashes broke out between police and BNP men that day when the party held a rally in Nayapaltan demanding resignation of the Awami League government and elections under a neutral administration.

Rizvi said they had to break the padlock with a hammer as police refused to provide the key.

Visiting the Nayapaltan area, this correspondent found about two dozen leaders and activists gathered outside the office. Some office staff were cleaning up the rooms inside.

A small number of police personnel were standing near the office.

Later in the day, three BNP standing committee members held a press conference at its central office.

The party will create the environment to establish a democratic government through fair polls in future, said Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP standing committee member, at the event.

"The BNP believes in people's power. We are on the streets with the people to establish democracy. We will restore people's voting rights."

The AL government has made free and fair elections impossible under its rule, he said.

"We have been waging a peaceful movement for the last 15 months and saying that free and fair elections are impossible under the Awami League government. The world has now realised the concern that we had expressed has come true."

Displaying a book on evidence of electoral irregularities, Moyeen said: "In this book, we have documented 250 incidents of irregularities by the government. The book bears a testimony to the rigged election."

Another book was being compiled with 250 more incidents, he said.

A 13-minute video documentary on 250 incidents of irregularities was screened during the press conference. Most of the clips were collected from media reports and social media posts.

"Evidence of violence, fake votes and wrongdoings is there."

Democracy is no longer alive in Bangladesh, he said.

"In order to establish democracy and protect people's rights, the nation achieved independence. But now, I would like to ask the Awami League why they have destroyed democracy," Moyeen said.

BNP standing committee members Selima Rahman and Nazrul Islam Khan and some other senior leaders were present.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain yesterday said BNP leader Rizvi wrote to the DMP commissioner on January 10 requesting him to return the key to the padlock on the gate of the party office.

"The Dhaka Metropolitan Police on several occasions had said it never locked the BNP central office," he said in a press statement.

Faruk said a DMP probe found the BNP office security guard, Sohag, shut the main gate and left the office with the key on October 29 last year.

He said Rizvi's claim in this regard is not correct.