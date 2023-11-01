BNP accuses PM of spreading false narrative

BNP yesterday accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of spreading lies at her press conference to cover up what happened during BNP's Nayapaltan rally on Saturday.

"What the prime minister said was an unstoppable stream of lies. I would like to tell her that videos of all things that happened on October 28 were captured as cameras are now in people's hands," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, he also said no incident now remains out of sight of people in this age of technology.

"You [PM] can tell lies, but you won't be able to cover up the truth," he added.

The BNP leader said available videos suggest that some people were vandalising the main gate of the chief justice's residence and other establishments with police protection.

"The government and its law enforcement agencies did it to create tension and foil the BNP's rally by carrying out untoward incidents as per their premeditated plans," Rizvi claimed.

He also said a video was found on how the ruling party men used a bus driver to torch a bus in front of the national Eidgah ground in the capital yesterday.

The government might try to intimidate people by issuing threats and letting the law enforcers loose, but it will not be able to scare and silence everyone, he said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference arranged at the Gono Bhaban, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said BNP has again proved that it is a terrorist party by resorting to violence on Saturday.