BNP at 47: Caught between prospects and perils

The BNP has survived Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule, during which over a million cases were filed against its leaders and activists for trying to launch street agitations demanding elections under a non-partisan government. Thousands were jailed, including Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other top leaders.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader had once mocked that the BNP would become another "Muslim League". That prediction has not come true. Instead, after the unprecedented July uprising toppled Hasina's government, with AL top brass fleeing abroad and the party's activities banned, the BNP has emerged as the country's largest political force.

As the party marks its 47th founding anniversary today, it eyes the prospect of returning to power while navigating perils posed by its unruly rank and file.

Extortion, land grabbing, and other criminal activities by its leaders and activists have continued unabated since the August 5 changeover last year, undermining acting chairman Tarique Rahman's efforts to reshape the organisation.

Though many see the election, slated for February next year, as a formality for BNP's return to office, analysts say the party faces its toughest test: misdeeds by its grassroots, organisational weaknesses, and other parties pushing for proportional representation under the July Charter.

WEAKNESSES, INFIGHTING

Analysts warn that BNP's organisational weakness, infighting, and a lack of unity at the grassroots remain pressing challenges.

Prof Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka University's Institute of Education and Research observed that while the BNP initially seized the post-August 5 opening, its activists soon got mired in crimes.

"At first, we saw the party was doing well, but later we saw the party men getting involved in extortion, grabbing, tender manipulation, and various criminal activities," he said.

Prof Al Masud Hasanuzzaman of Jahangirnagar University's government and politics department noted that the BNP must rein in its grassroots to stay on the right track.

BNP's long spell out of power is unprecedented. Founded in 1978, it had earlier ruled under the leadership of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia for over a decade in total. Leadership now rests with their son, Tarique Rahman, who has been in London since 2008.

The party weathered the 2007-08 army-backed caretaker regime; a debacle in the 2008 polls; boycotts in 2014 and 2024; and widespread rigging in 2018. With Hasina's ouster, opportunities have emerged, but so have internal challenges.

BNP itself admits to disciplining over 5,000 members for wrongdoings.

Rights group Ain o Salish Kendra reports 77 BNP men were killed in infighting over the last 11 months.

Aminul Haque, convener of Dhaka North City BNP, said, "After August 5, some so-called new BNP activists have been engaged in unethical activities. In this context, the party's biggest challenge now is to weed them out and prepare for the February election."

Secretary General Fakhrul, speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club on Friday, urged BNP leaders and activists to refrain from doing anything that tarnishes the party's image. "You haven't yet come near power. Many conspiracies are afoot. You must tackle those and go to the people with your unity and good deeds."

NOMINATION, POLARISATION

The upcoming polls will also test the BNP's nomination process, with insiders fearing an outburst of resentment among long-suffering leaders if they are denied tickets.

Analysts warn the party must avoid "selling" nominations and ensure competent candidates are fielded.

Prof Hasanuzzaman said, "The BNP's nomination process must not turn into a business like in the past, and the right person is expected in the right place. For this, preparation is needed."

Another challenge comes from opportunists who joined the BNP after AL's collapse. "Three types of people are in the BNP now: the original BNP, former AL men seeking shelter, and secret groups," said Prof Mojibur. "The party must be careful."

While Jamaat has already announced its candidates, the BNP has not, and the uncertainty risks deepening divisions. Prof Mojibur said that since the BNP has yet to decide its candidates, many problems are likely to continue emerging.

A survey by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development shows undecided voters rising to 48.5 percent from 38 percent over eight months, signalling BNP's difficulty in energising the electorate, for the first time under Tarique's leadership and despite AL's absence.

Uncertainty is also growing over whether the election will be held on time, as Jamaat and NCP press for the July Charter's implementation and proportional representation, which the BNP opposes.

GOVERNANCE, ECONOMY

Even if BNP returns to power, analysts warn that restoring law and order, reforming institutions long dominated by officials appointed under AL's influence, and rebuilding business confidence will be major tests.

Prof Hasanuzzaman said, "If the party comes to power, even bigger challenges [than controlling the grassroots] in socio-economic, political, and international arenas will arise, which it will have to face.'"

Industrial zones have already seen at least 15 clashes among BNP factions over the jhoot (fabric scraps) business, leaving 30 injured and unnerving traders. Business leaders stress that only political stability will reassure them.

Prof Mojibur said that Tarique's biggest test, if the party returns to power, will be whose advice he follows. Ignoring the party's seasoned, trusted leaders would be his gravest mistake, he added.