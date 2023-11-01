Blockade: Traffic increases on Dhaka streets on second day

Traffic movement on Dhaka streets has increased today compared to the first day of the three-day blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat.

As number of commuters increased, people were seen waiting at the bus stand in queues.

Law enforcement personnel were present at various spots to prevent any unpleasant incident.

While visiting different areas like Jatrabari intersection, Signboard, Shonir Akhra, Matuail, Kazipara, Agargaon, Farmgate, Banglamotor and Nayapaltan, our reporters found that the number of buses and other public transport had increased compared to yesterday.

Photo: Arafat Rahman

On the other hand, some buses were seen waiting for passengers at Rayerbag bus stand.

The number of private vehicles also increased as the day progressed.

Mazedul Haque, who was waiting for a bus at the Jatrabari intersection, said, "Today, the situation is normal. Buses are coming one after another. However, there is still some fear among people. It's hard to say what will happen, but as long as I have a job, there is no way for me to stay at home."

Asad, a driver of Shikhor Paribahan on Mirpur route, said, "If I don't drive, how will I run my family? I have some fear, but still, I have come (on duty). Police and traffic police are present. However, there are not many passengers."

A police officer, seeking anonymity, said, "In order to prevent any kind of untoward incident, we are on alert."

Photo: Dipan Nandy

Due to increasing number of vehicles today, traffic congestion was seen at Jatrabari intersection.

Traffic Constable Mofizur Rahman, responsible for traffic management at the intersection, said, "There are more vehicles today than yesterday. Signals need to be given, otherwise there could be a traffic jam."