Blockade tomorrow, hartal a day after

BNP calls for fresh programmes; arson continues

The BNP yesterday called for a nationwide blockade on Wednesday, and a hartal on Thursday.

Senior BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing yesterday evening after the party's seventh spell of 48-hour blockade ended amid arson attacks on public transport.

Yesterday, Dhaka witnessed a significant increase in vehicular movement, creating traffic congestions in some places.

Meanwhile, at least nine vehicles were torched in seven districts during the blockade yesterday.

Unidentified arsonists torched a bus of Baishakhi Paribahan in Dhaka's Shyamoli area, a truck carrying plastic goods in Habiganj Sadar upazila, three buses of GM Travels in Natore's Baraigram upazila, a paddy-laden truck in Dinajpur, a fertilizer-laden truck in Kuliarchar upazila of Kishoreganj, and a bus in Hazir Bazar of Mymensingh city.

Firefighters rushed to these scenes to douse the blaze.

Arsonists also set fire to a portion of the railway track on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route at Boyra Bottola area in Mymensingh Sadar upazila yesterday.