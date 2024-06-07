Black money whitening scope to promote graft: Jamiruddin Sircar

BNP senior leader Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar today said keeping the provision to legalise black money in the proposed budget amounts to "promoting corruption".

"If black money can be whitened by giving 15% tax, there is no difference between us, the honest taxpayers, and them (holders of black money)," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said the black money made through corruption should be confiscated instead of giving any chance to legalize. "If the black money can be whitened through tax, then you will be encouraged to indulge in dishonesty."

Finance Minister AH Mahmud Ali yesterday placed the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in parliament, keeping a provision of legalising undisclosed money by giving a 15 percent tax.

Two years ago, there was a provision to legalize undisclosed money with a 10 percent tax. However, this provision was later cancelled due to a lack of a good response.

After a hiatus of one year, the finance minister has brought back the option by raising the tax from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Sircar, a former speaker of the parliament, urged the government to reconsider the scope for whitening black money.

"Please be cautious to ensure that there remains a distinction between one earning money and another is getting money easily. Earning money does not match with getting money easily... this is my humble request to the government," he said.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, arranged the discussion at Jatiya Press Club in memory of former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali who died on May 2 while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Sircar recalled the contributions of AJ Mohammad Ali to the country's judiciary and paid tribute to his memory.