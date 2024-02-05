Biden's letter to PM a mere 'formality': BNP

Subservient foreign policy to blame for border situation, says Rizvi

BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said US President Joe Biden wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of their state-to-state relations.

"There can be relationships between one state to another state. But, the US has not declared that the January 7 dummy elections were valid," Rizvi said at a press conference in Nayapaltan central party office.

"Relationships exist between states in trade, cultural, and economic aspects," he added.

Rizvi said the Bangladesh-Myanmar border has remained unprotected due to the Awami League government's "subservient" foreign policy.

"Now blood is being shed at the border. The country's borders always remained unprotected under the Awami League government. The government is failing to protect the country's sovereignty.

"The current government is afraid of even lodging strong protests. They have kept the people of the country captive and that is why they are afraid to protest," he said.

Under the leadership of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda Zia, Rizvi claimed, "Myanmar was unable to create tension along the border because they responded appropriately to any incident and strongly protested against any negative occurrence."