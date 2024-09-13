Bid to destroy unity among parties, people must be resisted

Says Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday emphasised the importance of maintaining unity to solidify the success of the student-led mass uprising.

"The victory achieved through the student revolution will only be consolidated if unity is maintained," he said.

Stating that there is a well-planned attempt to destroy the unity of the political parties and the people, the BNP leader said, "It must be resisted."

Fakhrul was speaking at a reception at the Jatiya Press Club hosted in honour of journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansari, marking his return home from the US after a decade-long exile.

The event was organised by the Jatiya Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ, Dhaka Reporters' Unity, and the Journalists' Cooperative Society Limited.

Fakhrul criticised former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for resorting to coercive policies to suppress her political opponents and dissent.

"Many people were subjected to widespread repression and torture. Mushfiqul Fazal Ansari is one of them."

Currently based in Washington, DC, Mushfiqul continues his work as the White House and United Nations correspondent for JustNewsBD.

He also serves as the executive director of the human rights organisation, Right to Freedom, and the executive editor of South Asia Perspectives, a foreign policy magazine.

He served as assistant press secretary to former prime minister Khaleda Zia from 2001 to 2006 and held notable positions in various media outlets in Bangladesh, including The Daily Ittefaq and UNB.