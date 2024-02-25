Bhashani Univ: BCL suspends 9 leaders over factional clash
The central unit of Chhatra League has suspended nine BCL leaders of the student organisation's Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University unit in Sirajganj for their alleged involvement in a factional clash on the campus.
BCL central unit issued a press release signed by its office secretary Meftahul Islam Pantha on Friday night.
The expelled BCL leaders are: MBSTU unit BCL's vice-president Jobair Daula Rion; joint general secretaries Emran Hossain Mamun, Shaon Ghosh and AHM Apu Hossain; and organising secretaries Abidur Rahman, Rakibul Hassan Rocky, Rafiul Hasan, Sadiq Iqbal and Mohammad Ullah Rabbu.
On February 13 night, followers of MBSTU unit BCL president Manik Sheel locked in a clash with followers of the unit's general secretary Md Humayun Kabir, which left more than 10 injured, according to witnesses.
The university administration formed a seven-member committee to investigate the incident and submit a report by 14 days.
Meanwhile, both the rival groups have filed counter-suits in connection with the clash.
Humayun's follower Jai Kumar Dhar filed a case with Tangail Sadar Police Station on February 16 accusing 12 BCL men including Manik Sheel, said police.
Later, Manik's follower Rubel Hasan filed a case on February 18 against 21 BCL men including Humayun Kabir.
