Bhashani univ bans politics on campus

Mawlana Bhashani University

The authorities of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) in Tangail yesterday banned all forms of political activities for students, teachers, officials, and employees on the campus.

In addition, all the university dormitories have been reopened, and academic activities will resume today, said an office order, signed by the Registrar Dr Md Tauhidul Islam.

On August 5, following the fall of the then government, MBSTU Vice Chancellor Prof Farhad Hossain, along with six teachers, resigned.

