Beware of plots against polls

Tarique tells BNP leaders, activists

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged party leaders and activists to remain alert against any conspiracy aimed at preventing people from exercising their voting rights in the next national election.

"We want this message to reach everyone that we want around 12.5 crore voters of Bangladesh in the coming days to be able to express their opinions through the ballot. We must stay alert so that no one can conspire against this," he said.

Addressing the council of BNP's Patuakhali district unit virtually from London, he said, "You often hear whispers and rumours about attempts to obstruct the election. As followers of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, all our leaders and workers across Bangladesh must remain aware of these issues."

Tarique said many leaders and activists sacrificed their lives, were maimed, persecuted and tortured to establish the people's right to vote over the last 17 years. "So, we must make sure that no one can conspire against this right. We must stay alert."

He also expressed hope to see the leaders and activists on the country's soil soon.

He urged them not to do anything that could harm the party's image.

"If you do something that people dislike, every leader and activist, even the party itself, will have to bear its negative impact. That's why I urge every leader and activist in all 64 districts of Bangladesh not to indulge in any activities that may cause public resentment against us," Tarique said.

He directed party leaders and workers at all levels to win public trust through their good work and positive behaviour.

"Why should any of our colleagues do anything that may harm the party? If you see any of your colleagues doing something that could damage the party's image or erode public trust, it is your duty not to let it happen," the BNP leader said.

As members or leaders of the country's largest political party, he said, everyone must act responsibly and live up to people's expectations.

Tarique said it is the responsibility of every BNP member not only to strengthen the foundation of democracy but also to ensure that neither they nor any of their colleagues do anything that could damage the party's reputation.

"Everyone must keep this in mind. Today, I give every leader and activist of the party this sacred responsibility. It is everyone's duty to protect the party's reputation at any cost. Those who damage the party's image must not be given any kind of indulgence or protection," he said.