Better treatment: Khaleda, if able, to leave for London soon

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to London first and then to another country for advanced treatment very soon, if her condition allows, her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said yesterday.

"Considering her health condition, we have started preparations to take her to a multidisciplinary hospital abroad as quickly as possible," he said while talking to journalists.

"As part of the process, we are securing a long-distance specialised air ambulance and establishing necessary communications. She [Khaleda] will initially be flown to London, where, after a brief stopover, she will be taken to the country where there are multidisciplinary medical facilities. We hope to complete all the formalities soon so that madam can travel abroad promptly."

Prof Zahid, also BNP standing committee member, added that the foreign ministry has already been informed regarding her treatment abroad, including the details of doctors, nurses, and relatives who will accompany her.

Sources said Khaleda may fly to London on November 5 and from there she may go to the US or Germany.

Family sources said the seven-member medical team of Khaleda will also accompany the former prime minister. Her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's widow Sharmila Rahman and assistants Fatema and Rupa will also be with her.

She has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

On October 26 last year, three US specialist doctors completed the hepatic procedure, known as the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure), to stop water accretion in Khaleda's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

Sources said Khaleda's liver needs to be transplanted and that's why her family members are in close communication with the specialist doctors in the US and Germany.

Her doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

On October 30, 2018, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years. Later, she was convicted in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the then Awami League government temporarily freed Khaleda from jail after 776 days through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she would stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

After the fall of the AL government, the BNP chairperson was completely freed by an order of President Mohammed Shahabuddin on August 6.