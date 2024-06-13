Benazir left country with govt’s help: BNP

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abdedin Farooque today alleged that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, who reportedly amassed huge assets illegally, left the country with the help of the government.

"How did Benazir, the king of thieves and corruption, cross Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without the government's help?" he asked while speaking at a human chain programme.

The BNP leader said had the current government been democratic and elected by the people of Bangladesh, it would not have helped Benazir to flee.

"That's why people have started saying this government is the king of thieves and this government is the king of corruption. This is not the people's government," he observed.

Ganatantra Forum organised the human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the arrest and trial of the ruling party leaders and corrupt officials, including former army chief Aziz Ahmed and Benazir Ahmed.

Farooque slammed the government for its repression of the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies.

He said their party's many leaders and workers are being forced to pull rickshaws to survive while many others have to appear in court from Sunday to Thursday as they are facing many political cases.

"Our senior leaders were arrested and our leader Begum Khaleda Zia was jailed in false cases and our beloved leader Tarique Rahman was sentenced in false cases. So, this regime has no right to remain in power in this country," the BNP leader said.

He said Awami League has usurped power as it has no public support. "There is no ground under their feet as they have become isolated from the people."

Farooque, also a former opposition chief whip in parliament, warned the government that no trick would work and it would eventually be ousted by the country's people.

He said there are many corrupt elements like former IGP Benazir and former army chief Aziz Ahmed, but the government is not taking any action against them.

"People want to know why the government is not taking action against other corrupt persons like Aziz-Benazir," the BNP leader said.