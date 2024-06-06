Benazir exerted all efforts to keep AL in power: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday alleged that former IGP Benazir Ahmed exerted all his efforts to shield the Awami League and keep it in power.

"Whenever we take to the streets, they (govt) swoop on us like hyenas and attack us through police and Rab. Benazir (Ahmed) was the chief of police and Rab," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said as newspapers began reporting on the misdeeds and corruption involving Benazir, AL General Secretary Obaidur Quader claimed that the former IGP was not affiliated with the ruling party.

"I don't know whether he (Benazir) wrote his name in the Awami League. But he has devoted all his energy and strength to defending the Awami League and maintaining its hold on power," Fakhrul said.

He recalled that Benazir was the director general of Rab during the 11th parliamentary election, and at that time, he openly advocated voting for the AL.

The BNP leader said Benazir tried to suppress the BNP leaders and workers by resorting to repression, killing, and enforced disappearance during his tenure as the chief of Rab and Police.

He also alleged that the practice of implicating BNP leaders and workers in fabricated and ghost cases began during Benazir's tenure as the director general of Rab.

Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal arranged the programme at Jatiya Press Club, marking the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul said the AL government had appointed Aziz Ahmed as the army chief superseding many officers despite knowing that his two brothers were identified terrorists.

The BNP leader said the ruling party used Aziz to overcome the election hurdles in 2018.

Fakhrul also accused the AL of destroying the country's election system by holding three farcical elections in the country.

He said they must restore the voting rights of people so that people can elect the representatives of their choice by casting their votes.

Referring to India's election results, Fakhrul said the ruling BJP did not get an absolute majority as people there could exercise their right to franchise.