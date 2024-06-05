Benazir, Aziz have nothing to do with AL

Says Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said former IGP Benazir Ahmed and ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed do not belong to the ruling party and they became chiefs of their respective forces based on their merit.

Addressing a representatives' meeting of the AL at its Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon yesterday, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the courage to bring the two to book if their wrongdoings come to light.

Dhaka City (North) Awami League organised the meeting to mark the historic Six-Point Day and the AL's founding anniversary.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said his party did not give any person top positions of the police, army, Rab or the civil administration violating rules and regulations.

On the other hand, former premier Khaleda Zia made Moeen UAhmed, who was ninth in line, the army chief by violating rules, he said.

"Who had created former IGP Shamsul Huda and SP Kohinur?" he said.

Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir might have forgotten that his party's acting chief is a convict on the run.

On the other hand, Hasina is well-known at home and abroad as an honest politician, and there is no scope for raising question about her honesty, he said.

The AL general secretary said Khaleda has been sentenced on corruption charges and she can receive treatment at home as her jail term has been suspended due to the generosity of the prime minister.

"This BNP is now talking about corruption and money laundering," Quader said.

He said BNP is now trying to portray their corrupt convicted leader Tarique Rahman as a good person.

Quader said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) and BNP make comments in the same tone. "Are TIB and SHUJAN the B-team of BNP?"

The meeting was moderated by Dhaka City North AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi, with its President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.