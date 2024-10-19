Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 12:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 12:31 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BCL stages sudden midnight procession in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 12:20 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 12:31 PM

A group of activists from the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) held a brief procession in Chattogram's Jamal Khan area early today.

Witnesses said that around 30 BCL members, with two or three motorcycle riders among them, marched through the Jamal Khan intersection just after midnight, chanting slogans in support of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reports our local correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Confirming the incident, Fazlul Kader, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said that a group of 10 to 15 BCL activists, led by a BCL leader Ontor, started the procession from the hostel gate of Hazi Md Mohsin Govt College at 12:30am.

With no police presence at the time, the group swiftly paraded down Jamal Khan road, chanting slogans, and concluded their programme near Chattogram Press Club within roughly three minutes.

Several BCL activists involved in the procession have been identified, and police are conducting raids to detain them, the OC said this morning.

This marks the first BCL procession in Chattogram since the fall of the Awami League government following the mass uprising in August.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কবে হবে একমাত্র প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ঘোষণার এখতিয়ার রাখেন: আসিফ নজরুল

‘নির্বাচন অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ নীতিগত সিদ্ধান্ত। এর সময় সরকারের প্রধান উপদেষ্টার নেতৃত্বে ঠিক হবে। একমাত্র তিনিই এটি ঘোষণার এখতিয়ার রাখেন।’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চাকরি জাতীয়করণের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড়ে আউটসোর্সিং কর্মীদের অবরোধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে