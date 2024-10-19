BCL stages sudden midnight procession in Ctg

A group of activists from the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) held a brief procession in Chattogram's Jamal Khan area early today.

Witnesses said that around 30 BCL members, with two or three motorcycle riders among them, marched through the Jamal Khan intersection just after midnight, chanting slogans in support of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reports our local correspondent.

Confirming the incident, Fazlul Kader, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said that a group of 10 to 15 BCL activists, led by a BCL leader Ontor, started the procession from the hostel gate of Hazi Md Mohsin Govt College at 12:30am.

With no police presence at the time, the group swiftly paraded down Jamal Khan road, chanting slogans, and concluded their programme near Chattogram Press Club within roughly three minutes.

Several BCL activists involved in the procession have been identified, and police are conducting raids to detain them, the OC said this morning.

This marks the first BCL procession in Chattogram since the fall of the Awami League government following the mass uprising in August.