BCL man killed in B'baria: Case filed against 16

BCL leader Hasan Al Farabi Joy, with a gun in hand, stands over the Ayesh Rahman Ijaz after allegedly shooting him. Photo: Screengrab

A case has been filed against 16 people, including district Chhatra League vice president, in connection with the murder of a BCL activist Ashrafur Rahman Ijaz, alias Ayesh Rahman Ijaz, on Wednesday.

Father of the victim filed the case naming 16 people, including district BCL VP Hasan Al Farabi Joy, and 10-15 unidentified accused with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station last night, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

In a video footage that went viral, Hasan was seen holding a pistol. Jalal Hossain Khoka, vice president of Brahmanbaria Govt College unit BCL, has been made the prime accused.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Aslam Hossain said no one has been arrested till now.

On June 5, Ijaz, 22, was shot and killed allegedly in an attack by his rivals over establishing supremacy in Brahmanbaria town College Para area centring voting in the upazila parishad polls.

He was a student at Brahmanbaria Government College.

Today, his friends and classmates held a human chain demanding justice for his murder at Brahmanbaria Press Club.