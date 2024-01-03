BCL to celebrate 76th founding anniversary tomorrow

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will celebrate its 76th founding anniversary across the country tomorrow.

BCL President Saddam Hussain announced various programmes today at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University premises.

As per the programme, national and party flags will be hoisted at its centre and all other offices at 6:00am tomorrow and tributes will be paid at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in Dhaka at 7:30am.

A representative of Chhatra League will pay tribute at Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj at 7:45am.

The founding anniversary will also be observed at Dhaka University's Curzon Hall at 8:00am.

Besides, a rally will be held at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla on DU campus at 10:00am.

BCL, the student wing of ruling AL, will carry out a colourful procession to campaign for its electoral symbol, boat.

Chhatra League General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan and DU unit President Mazharul Kabir Shayon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, among others, were present at today's event.

The student body -- formerly East Pakistan Student League -- was formed in 1948 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, then a student leader and law student of Dhaka University.

Since its inception, the organisation has made significant contributions to national events including the Language Movement in 1952, Mass Upsurge in 1969, Liberation War in 1971, and Anti-Autocracy Movement in 1990.