Fri Aug 30, 2024 09:34 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 30, 2024 09:38 PM

Bauphal BNP leader relieved of party post

BNP's founding anniversary

The BNP has relieved its local leader Dalil Uddin Dhalu Mollah of Kalishuri Union general secretary's post in Patuakhali's Bauphal Upazila on various allegations, including violation of party discipline.

The party took action against Dalil as it found specific allegations of vandalism, looting and threats against him since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, said a letter signed by Bauphal Upazila BNP Convener Abdul Jabbar Mridha and Member Secretary Apple Mahmud Feroz.

According to the letter, a senior joint general secretary has been given the responsibility of acting general secretary, reports our Patuakhali correspondent,

Contacted, Dalil said, "The allegations against me are not true. I am a victim of internal party vendetta."

