Barguna AL office: Rent unpaid for over 15 years

A big red banner on a sealed gate reads: RENT NOT PAID.

This is what The Daily Star correspondent saw while visiting the district Awami League office in Barguna Sadar's Pharmacy Patti area yesterday afternoon.

AL had leased the office from the upazila parishad in 2009 but not a single paisa of rent was paid for the past 15 years, according to Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shamim Mia.

According to the lease documents, the 552-square-foot property was leased by AL for a monthly rent of Tk 1,000, with a condition of 20 percent annual increase.

However, no rent was paid till date, taking the total amount of dues to around Tk 2.5 lakh, the UNO said.

"The rental agreement will be cancelled from November 1 if the outstanding amount is not paid by October 15," the UNO mentioned, adding that the upazila administration pasted a notice on the wall of the tin-shed structure on Sunday.

Asked why no action was taken in this regard earlier, the UNO said he was recently posted here and does not know of the past details of the matter.

As per locals, the office used to be crowded with party leaders and activists even two months ago. It fell deserted after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

This correspondent could not contact any local AL leaders or activists for their comments as most of them were said to be "on the run".