Bar AL, allies from contesting national polls

Gono Odhikar Parishad urges Election Commission

The Gono Odhikar Parishad yesterday urged the Election Commission (EC) to remain firm in ensuring that the Awami League and its allies are not allowed to participate in the upcoming 13th national election.

Party General Secretary Rashed Khan made the remarks to reporters following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.

"The last three national elections were disgraceful. The Awami League held a one-sided election in 2014, a midnight election in 2018, and a dummy election in 2024," he said.

He also demanded the cancellation of the registration of the allies of the AL-led combined 14 parties.

"Jatiyo Party has sympathy towards the Awami League. By participating in the election, the Awami League might attempt to return to power in guise of Jatiyo Party," Rashed said.

He added that the CEC assured them the EC would not take any steps that could bring back fascism in any form or name.

The EC must stay vigilant so that the AL and its allies cannot contest in the upcoming election. It is everyone's responsibility to resist fascism, he said.

On submitting the party's financial statement to the EC, Rashed said the party's income in 2024 was Tk 46,04,300, while expenditure stood at Tk 45,96,088. The current surplus is Tk 13,212.

The delegation also included Gono Odhikar Parishad Higher Council members Abu Hanif and Mahbub Jony.