Banning Jamaat-Shibir: Govt trying to distract people

Says Fakhrul

The government is bringing the issue of banning Jamaat-Shibir to distract people from the current situation, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday.

"Why did the government not ban Jamaat before? Why are they taking the decision now after so many years," he asked.

He said this in response to journalists' questions at a press conference yesterday afternoon at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

"The government creates such issues to divert attention of people," he added.

Fakhrul said, "BNP believes in multi-party democracy. It is the responsibility of the people to decide whose politics they will accept and whose they won't. For this, a free, fair, and acceptable election is needed."

Referring to the ban on the Communist Party during Pakistan era, Fakhrul said, "Authoritarian regimes are the ones that resort to such decisions; they feel compelled to make such moves."

In response to a journalist's question about BNP's stance as an ally regarding the ban on Jamaat, Fakhrul stated, "This issue is not our concern; it is the government's responsibility."