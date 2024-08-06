Banned Shibir returns to two campuses in Ctg

Politics
Banned Shibir returns to Chattogram campuses

Just a day after the fall of the Awami League government, the leaders and activists of the student wing of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami – Islami Chhatra Shibir -- took control of two colleges in Chattogram.

On August 1, the home ministry banned Jamaat-e-Islami and all its front organisations and entities, including Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Sources on the campuses said that Shibir members started to take positions at Chattogram Government College and Government Mohsin College on Monday evening, just hours after the government's ouster.

They have taken control of two hostels of the college again, said a student requesting anonymity.

Anwar Hossain, whom students identified as a Shibir activist, denied his involvement with the banned student organisation.

"We anti-discrimination students boarded the hostel rooms as per allotment," he claimed.

Students at Chattogram Government College also said Shibir activists have taken control of the college dormitories.

Meanwhile, activists of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal have taken control of different halls of Chittagong University, said students.

Mohammad Alauddin Mohsin, president of the CU Chatradal, told reporters that they were staying in their allotted room.

Islami Chhatra Shibir
