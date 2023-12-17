Bangladesh Congress threatens to pull out

Bangladesh Congress has threatened to withdraw all its 121 candidates from the electoral race alleging that the ruling Awami League wants to extend its stay in power by holding an election through sharing seats.

Speaking at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity, party Chairman Kazi Rezaul Hossen yesterday said they do not want to be used as the ladder for any party's route to power.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is today.

"If we run, they would use it to give legitimacy to the polls. We don't have any alternatives to withdrawing.

"Seeing the seats being shared [between political parties], we fear that the January 7 polls will not be free and fair," Rezaul said.

He alleged that leaders and activists of the ruling party were indiscriminately violating the electoral code of conduct showing blatant disregard for law.

He said a total of 140 aspirants from Bangladesh Congress submitted nomination papers and 121 of them were declared valid by the returning officers after scrutiny.

Candidates of 29 registered political parties submitted nomination papers to contest the 12th parliamentary polls. The EC on December 12 cancelled the candidature of all 12 aspirants of Ganatantry Party.