Bangladesh Chhatra Union gets new committee

Mahir Shahriar Reza and Baha Uddin Shuvo have been made president and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union respectively.

A 41-member committee was formed today through the 42nd council of the organisation held yesterday and today at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) Auditorium of the Dhaka University campus, according to a press release.

Pratya Nafaq, Salman Rahat, Hasan Wali, Masum Rana Joy, Rafiqul Islam, Saif Rudad, Tiklu Kumar Dey, and Waresh Sarkar have been made vice presidents. Whereas, Prizom Fakir, Zahidul Islam Imon, and Kawsar Ahmed Ripon were made assistant general secretaries.

Alif Mahmud has been made organising secretary, Shariful Islam Sourav the treasurer, and Meraj Khan Adar the office secretary.

Author Akhtar Hussain inaugurated the event at Aparajeyo Bangla on the campus.