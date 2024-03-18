Bangabandhu is a source of inspiration: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said that even though Bangabandhu is not alive, he is always a source of inspiration for the people of the country. "Bangabandhu's birth means the birth of Bangladesh's independence," he said.

He expressed his doubt over whether Bangladesh would have become independent if a leader like Bangabandhu had not been born.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32, marking the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and National Children's Day-2024.