Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:54 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Bangabandhu is a source of inspiration: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:54 AM
Obaidul Quader: Political, economic and diplomatic challenges lie ahead
Obaidul Quader. File photo: collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said that even though Bangabandhu is not alive, he is always a source of inspiration for the people of the country. "Bangabandhu's birth means the birth of Bangladesh's independence," he said.

He expressed his doubt over whether Bangladesh would have become independent if a leader like Bangabandhu had not been born.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32, marking the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and National Children's Day-2024.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

চাহিদার চেয়ে বেশি বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র, ক্যাপাসিটি চার্জের বোঝা জনগণের কাঁধে

‘এটা অন্যায়, জনগণের সঙ্গে অবিচার।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

লেখাপড়া দরকার, কিন্তু চাপ সৃষ্টি করবেন না: অভিভাবক-শিক্ষকদের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification