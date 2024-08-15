Bangabandhu shouldn’t suffer for Hasina’s deeds

Says Kader Siddique as he fails to pay respect to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32; car vandalised

Kader Siddique Bir Uttam, the president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, was attacked while attempting to pay his respects to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

On Thursday morning, his car was vandalised.

Kader Siddique told The Daily Star, "I went to pay respect [to Bangabandhu] at seven in the morning, but I couldn't. It felt nice that a few people respectfully asked me to go back… I was inside the car. However, some people threw stones and vandalised the car with sticks. After that, I left."

Regarding the restriction on entering Bangabandhu's residence, he said, "Throughout history, whenever there is a change, a lot happens during those unstable times. If the anti-discrimination student movement cannot keep up with people's expectations, its achievements will be lost. Today, I saw some people tied up with ropes [near the Dhanmondi 32 area], which is unacceptable."

The veteran freedom fighter urged the students and youth to differentiate between justice and vengeance.

"If someone commits a crime, they should be punished, but suppressing opposing views is not right," he added.

"I also want to say that Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu should not be treated as the same, nor should Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League be equated. It would be wrong to try to destroy the Awami League due to Sheikh Hasina's flawed leadership," said Kader Siddique.