Ban on Jamaat-Shibir may be lifted tomorrow: party lawyers

Jamaat was banned by the Awami League government on August 1

The interim government may issue a circular tomorrow to withdraw an order of the Awami League government banning Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir on August 1, Jamaat lawyers said today.

"As this is a legal issue, Jamaat-appointed lawyers held a series of discussion with the high-ups of the concerned department of the government and advisers. At one stage, we requested the home ministry and talked about the legal steps that can be taken to solve the issue."

"Following the request, they told us that all the administrative works have been done … the order of banning Jamaat-Shibir will be withdrawn within the quickest possible time, or even by tomorrow," Shishir Manir, a lawyer of Jamaat-e-Islami, told reporters on the Supreme Court premises today.

Asked on which ground they demanded withdrawal of the ban; the lawyer said the Awami League government banned Jamaat-Shibir on the ground that the parties are involved in terrorist activities. But they did not specify or give any explanation about the criminal activities.

The Awami League took the steps on August 1 to divert the issue of the mass student protest, he said.

"We even asked the present government to show such activities, if they find any."

Asked why Jamaat chose an executive order instead of going to court for it, Manir said Section 19 of the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009 mentions that the authorities concerned or the government can take steps in this regard.

"As the Jamaat-Shibir was banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009, we have to take all the steps as per Section 19," he added.

Manir said they will start the legal procedure regarding the registration of Jamaat and its symbol after the ban is withdrawn.

On August 1, the Awami League government banned Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir and all of its front organisations as political parties and entities under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising against her AL government.