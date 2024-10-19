Ban Awami League: LDP president

Politics
Photo: PID

Liberal Democratic Party President Col (Retd) Oli Ahmed today demanded that the interim government ban Awami League as the party fought against the country's people in July and August.

The party came up with the demand while holding a dialogue with Chief Adviser Prof Mohammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna this afternoon.

"They (Awami League) illegally used their police force (against the people). They killed and injured 1,500 boys and girls. They plunged the country into corruption," Oli Ahmed told reporters emerging from the meeting.

The LDP chief said Jamaat was banned after the 1971 Liberation War.

"What was the reason for the ban? Awami League will have to be banned for the same reason as they fought a war against 18 crore people in the country," he said.

Oli Ahmed also demanded that the interim government bring the officials who were staunch supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to book.

