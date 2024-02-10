Awami League's special extended meeting underway at Gono Bhaban

A special extended meeting of Awami League began this morning at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Gono Bhaban.

The meeting began at 10:30am with AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Party leaders from across the country started gathering in front of the venue from 8:00am and they started entering the Gono Bhaban one by one from 8:30am, reports our correspondent from the spot.

The party's national committee, central working committee, advisory council, presidents and general secretaries of district, city, upazila, thana, municipality, lawmakers of the Awami League and independent, zilla and upazila parishad mayors, who have been elected with the AL ticket, and presidents and general secretaries of central committee of AL associate bodies have joined the event.

Regarding the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said, "The party needs to be united in order to implement the election manifesto."

Stating that the last general election was a free and fair one, the minister said 62 independent candidates were elected in the polls for strategic reasons but they also belong to the Awami League. There were many post bearers of the AL, he added.

He said that during the elections, there were some unfortunate incidents like misunderstandings, disagreements, conflicts and chaos among the party men.

A strong unity is needed among the AL men by putting an end to these issues aiming to implement the election manifesto, Quader said.

Quader said upazila, mayoral and union parishad elections will be held gradually and all the party men should remain united so that no conflict is created centring these elections.

This special extended meeting is going to be organised to create an atmosphere of unity among all, he said.

AL central working committee -- the party's highest decision-making body -- decided to convene the special meeting following a discussion on January 22.

Party sources said reports of significant internal disputes are coming from 58 constituencies, where independent candidates from AL emerged victorious against the party's chosen candidates in the January 7 national polls. In a total of 299 constituencies, grassroots leaders contested against party nominees in 181 instances.

The ruling party now wants to bring discipline within the party before the upazila parishad election that will be held in the five phases from March.