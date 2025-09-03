Awami League leader in Satkhira found dead beside embankment; police suspect murder

There were injury marks on both of his legs

Police have recovered the body of a local Awami League leader from beside a Water Development Board embankment in Ashashuni upazila of Satkhira.

The deceased, identified as Bijon Kumar Dey, 62, of Paithali village in Budhhata union, was president of the ward-8 Awami League unit and also involved in shrimp fry trading.

According to his younger brother, Nirmal Dey, Bijon left home around 5:00pm on Tuesday for Paithali Bazar. When he did not return by 10:00pm, his son, Pranab Dey, tried to reach him by phone but found it switched off.

This morning, around 9:00am, locals spotted a body near the embankment in neighbouring Chumuria village and informed the family. Pranab rushed to the spot and identified the body as his father's before alerting police.

Sub-inspector Abdur Rahim of Ashashuni Police Station said the body was recovered and sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy after an inquest report was prepared.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge Shamsul Arefin said, "Primary evidence suggests it was a murder. There were injury marks on both of his legs." He added that a case is expected to be filed soon by the victim's son.