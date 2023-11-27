Awami League goes for a mix of old and new

Hasina encourages dummy candidates to ‘make polls look competitive’

The Awami League yesterday unveiled its nominees for the national polls and 71 incumbent lawmakers including three serving ministers did not make the cut.

The party ticket recipients for 298 constituencies were announced. The remaining two would be made public later.

AL leaders and activists believe that this year's nominations reflected the party's plan to bring the next generation of leaders to the fore and bench some senior and old leaders.

AL President Sheikh Hasina yesterday hinted at going soft on party rebels (AL leaders running as independents against party nominees) to make the polls festive and competitive, and improve turnout, said sources.

The AL supremo, while talking to party nomination seekers at the Gono Bhaban yesterday, hinted at fielding dummy candidates in the absence of opposition parties.

She even threatened punitive action against nominees who would win unopposed. "If there is a single uncontested election, he or she will have to face the music," a meeting participant quoted Hasina as saying.

Hasina urged all ticket aspirants, regardless of being nominated or denied, to accept the AL's decision. She urged them to take the initiative to make the polls participatory and encourage independent runners.

After Hasina's meeting with nomination-seekers, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader unveiled the names of the nominees at the AL headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue around 4:00pm.

Quader was flanked by party central leaders and a large number of nomination-seekers at the press conference. A huge number of nomination seekers and their followers were also waiting outside the office.

The crowd erupted in joy, cheered, and chanted slogans for their candidates when their names were announced by Quader.

Three state ministers--- Labour and Employment State Minister Monnujan Sufian, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossen did not get the party ticket.

Whip Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury was also denied nomination.

Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hassan, who had to resign from the cabinet for his misogynistic and insulting remarks, and former minister Khandoker Mossaraf Hossain, who was dropped from all AL committees earlier, were left out.

Habibe Millat, an incumbent lawmaker from Sirajganj-2 and also the son-in-law of Khandoker Mossaraf Hossain, was also denied the party ticket.

Former ministers Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir, Abul Kalam Azad, former Bangladesh cricket team captain AM Naimur Rahman, former IGP Nur Mohammad, AL veteran leader Suranjit Sengupta's widow Jaya Sen Gupta, former FBCCI president Shafiul Islam, former Dhaka city AL (North) president AKM Rahmatullah, and former Swechchhasebak League general secretary Pankaj Debnath were among the 71 denied nomination.

The AL this time around announced the nominees for 298 constituencies. During the last polls, it left out 60 for candidates of its allies and election partners.

AL did not announce nominees for Narayanganj-5 and Kushtia-2 but Quader said the winners of party tickets there would be announced in a day or two. Jatiya Party leader AKM Salim Osman and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu are incumbents in the constituencies.

Over 50 fresh faces got AL nomination for the first time, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actor Ferdous Ahmed, former additional deputy inspector general of police and investigation officer of Bangabandhu assassination case Abdul Kahar Akand, former chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Muhammed Sadique, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Kamrul Hasan Khan, former principal secretary to the PM Abul Kalam Azad, and former Chhatra League president HM Badiuzzaman Sohag.

At least 37 AL Central Working Committee members, out of the 81, got party tickets.

AL praesidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Ahmod Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain and Shafi Ul Chowdhury Nadel, international affair secretary Shammi Ahmed, agriculture affairs secretary Faridunahar Laily, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, information and research affairs secretary Selim Mahmud, central committee members Sanjida Khanom and Sayeed Khokon, also former DSCC mayor, got party tickets.

The sons of three incumbent AL lawmakers were picked for the constituencies of their fathers.

They are Mohammad Solaiman Selim, son of city AL adviser Haji Selim for Dhaka-7; Mahbubur Rahman, son of party praesidium member Mosharraf Hossain for Chattogram-1, and Rashek Rahman, son of AL treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman for Rangpur-5.

Chayan Islam was chosen over his sister Merina Jahan for Sirajganj-6.

Out of the 298 nominees, 24 are women. The AL nominated 19 women the last time.

At least 20 nominees are from minority communities. Their number was 16 in 2018.

In Satkhira, three out of the four incumbents did not get the AL nomination. In Khulna, three out of six incumbents did not get the nomination. Four out of eight serving MPs were dropped in Tangail. Three of five lawmakers from Rajshahi were denied party tickets and seven of 18 MPs of Dhaka failed to get the party tickets.

There were no changes in 16 districts.