Aug 15 Attack at Dhanmondi-32: Injured Lakshmipur AL leader dies

A local Awami League leader from Lakshmipur, who was injured in an attack by miscreants while paying homage to Bangabandhu at his mural in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka on August 15, died at a hospital early yesterday.

MA Momin Patwary, 54, an executive member of Ramganj Upazila AL, succumbed to his injuries at Green Life Hospital in the capital around 4:00am, said Muntakim Patwary, nephew of the deceased.

He had been undergoing treatment at Green Life Hospital since the attack, our Noakhali correspondent reports, quoting Muntakim.

Momin was the former assistant secretary of the sub-committee of the central Awami League and a former member of the social welfare affairs committee of the Central Chhatra League.

He was also the education affairs secretary of the proposed committee of the district Awami League.

According to AL sources, Momin went to pay homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 on August 15, National Mourning Day. At that time, a group of miscreants attacked him, causing serious injuries to his legs and other parts of his body. He was later admitted to Green Life Hospital.

Meanwhile, a post on the verified page of AL blamed BNP-Jamaat men for the attack on Momin Patwary.