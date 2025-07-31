Politics
Staff Correspondent, Chattogram
Attempt to take over Janmashtami committee office in Ctg: JCD leader expelled

The central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has expelled Sourav Priyo Pal, former vice-president of Chattogram city unit of the student organisation, for violating organisational discipline.

The decision was announced today in a press release signed by Md Jahangir Alam, office secretary of central Chhatra Dal.

It said that Sourav has been stripped of his primary membership, and leaders and activists at all levels have been instructed to sever ties with him.

In the same release, four former leaders of Chattogram city Chhatra Dal were served show-cause notices for alleged disciplinary breaches.

They are former vice-presidents Bappi Dey and Biplob Chowdhury Billu, and former joint general secretaries Sukanto Talukder and Apu Chowdhury Akash. They have been asked to appear at the central office within 48 hours and submit written explanations.

The actions were approved by central Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir.

When contacted, Chattogram city Chhatra Dal Convener Saiful Alam told this correspondent that Sourav was expelled for "attempting to take over" the office of the Chattogram Janmashtami Celebration Committee.

Efforts to contact Sourav for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to phone calls.

Yesterday around 7:15pm, a group of over 50 youths led by Sourav allegedly carried out a coordinated attack on the committee's office in the city's Rahmatganj area.

