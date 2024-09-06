Attack on protesters: Case filed against Simeen Hussain

A case has been filed against former Awami League lawmaker from Gazipur-4 constituency (Kapasia) Simeen Hussain Rimi and 31 others for allegedly attacking students in Gazipur on August 4 during the mass protests that ousted Awami League government.

Rimi, daughter of the first prime minister of Bangladesh Tajuddin Ahmed, served the state minister for Women and Children Affairs under Sheikh Hasina-led AL government.

Sajidul Islam, father of Sagar who was stabbed during the protest, filed the case with Kapasia Police Station yesterday, said Md Abu Bakar Mia, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Besides, 60 unidentified people have been accused in the case.

The complainant also brought allegations of illegal possession of explosives by the accused. It also alleged that the accused set fire to motorcycles and government structures.

According to the case statement, around 10:30am on August 4, nearly 70 to 80 students of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were going to Chalar market from Khirati school grounds.

When they crossed the Chalar Bazar bridge, the accused, instructed by Simeen Hussain Rimi, attacked the students from the opposite direction.

The attackers also threw bricks and exploded cocktails towards students.

The plaintiff's son Sagar was stabbed with machete. The attackers also injured 15 to 16 more people seriously.

5 to 6 motorcycles were set on fire by the accused at that time, added the statement.

The OC said necessary action will be taken after investigating the case.