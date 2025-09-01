Attack on Nur: Govt must be held accountable

Says youth and sports adviser

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain yesterday said the government cannot avoid responsibility in the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

"Even during the Awami League regime, we didn't see such an incident occur…. Whoever carried out the attack, the interim government bears responsibility as it is in power. It must ensure justice so that no one dares to commit such heinous crimes again," he told reporters after visiting Nur at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.

"There is an attempt to bring Awami League back through Jatiya Party. Fascist forces are now showing their strength in different forms. They are targeting those who led the July uprising and trying to take revenge."

The adviser said an investigation committee has already been formed to identify and punish those involved.

"We also came to know that prior to this incident, Gono Odhikar Parishad and Nurul Haque Nur had received threats. The government should look into who issued these threats, and from which institutions within the state structure such fascist activities are still continuing."

Responding to a question, Asif said, "We must understand the difference between a mob and a political programme. How can a registered party's programme be termed as mob activity?

"The attack was carried out by Jatiya Party activists. We've seen earlier that such political tensions can arise, but branding one side as a mob and giving facilities to the other is unacceptable."

He also alleged that Jatiya Party is an "identified fascist force" that repeatedly legitimised the AL's authoritarian parliament in the past.

"If anyone tries to support such fascists again, it must be resisted collectively.

NUR'S HEALTH IMPROVING

Meanwhile, DMCH Director Brig Gen Asaduzzaman told reporters that Nur is now doing well and is likely to be released from the hospital soon.

"However, he is still experiencing pain and problems sleeping due to the blunt force trauma and fractures he sustained. We conducted another CT scan and found that intracranial hemorrhage has healed significantly."

The hospital authorities will decide soon on shifting him to a cabin from the ICU, he added.

"Such fractures usually heal within four to six weeks, and he [Nur] does not need to remain in the hospital. He is expected to be discharged within a week, as the fractures are not displaced and will heal over time," the hospital director said, adding that Nur is now able to speak to others and is consuming liquified food.

The Gono Odhikar Parishad president was admitted to intensive care following a head injury, along with fractures in his jaw and nose. He also suffered an internal bleed in the brain.

Nur was beaten up by police and other members of other law enforcement agencies during a clash between supporters of Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party in the capital's Kakrail on Friday.