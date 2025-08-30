Attack of Nur: Gono Odhikar Parishad to stage nationwide protests today

Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) will hold demonstrations across the country today protesting the attack of its president and former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur.

General Secretary of GOP Rashed Khan came up with the announcement at a press briefing in front of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital last night.

Protest processions will be brought out simultaneously in all 64 districts at 12:00pm while a rally will be held in front of the party office in Dhaka at 3:00pm to demand justice for the attack.

A clash broke out between activists of his party and Jatiya Party in front of his party office last night.

As tensions escalated, police and other agencies charged batons to bring the situation under control, leaving Nur injured.

Rashed Khan said, "Even during the Awami League's rule, we were not attacked like this. The government must answer why Nurul Haque Nur is now at the ICU."

"We are giving the government a 24-hour ultimatum. If there is no response within the time and any untoward incident occurs later, the government will be held responsible," he said.