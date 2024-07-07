Attack on Natore BNP convener: AL man among 9 sent to jail

A Natore court today sent nine people, including local Awami League activist Rashidul Islam Koyel, to jail in a case filed for allegedly attacking Natore district BNP convener Shahidul Islam Bachchu.

Natore Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rawshan Alom passed the order after the accused surrendered before the court this afternoon seeking bail in the case.

The magistrate also rejected the bail plea, said Court Inspector Md Mustafa Kamal.

Besides, the court also granted bail to five other accused in the same case, reports our Natore correspondent.

Yesterday, three other accused were sent to jail by a court after police produced them before it.

Bachchu was hacked by a group of people near the BNP office in Alaipur area of ​​Natore town on Wednesday morning when he was on the way to join a party rally.

Yesterday, Bachchu's wife Sultana Parveen filed a case against 40-50 people, naming 16 people.