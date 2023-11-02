Attack on CJ's residence: Fakhrul seeks bail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka CMM court on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today sought bail before a Dhaka court in connection with a case filed over the attack on the residence of the chief justice in Kakrail on October 28.

His lawyer filed a petition with the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka, seeking bail for Fakhrul, additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal told The Daily Star this noon.

However, the time is yet to be fixed for a hearing on the bail petition, he said.

On October 29, the Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence around 9:25am.

That day around 10:00pm, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer after he was produced before the court

He was shown arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station.