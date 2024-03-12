Assault on journalist: Police arrest prime accused in Jamalpur

Police arrested the prime accused in a case filed over an attack on a local journalist in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila this afternoon.

The journalist, Matin Rahman, is Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of the Dainik Bhorer Darpan.

Touhiduzzaman, 42, son of Akkas Master of Namapara village of Bakshiganj municipality, was arrested from his residence around 2:30pm, said Sanjoy Kumar Shah, inspector (investigation) of Bakshiganj Police Station.

Later, police produced before a district court that ordered to send him to jail, said Inspector Sanjoy Kumar Shah told our Jamapur correspondent.

According to police, journalist Matin filed a case last night with Bakshiganj Police Station against Touhiduzzaman and 30-40 unidentified people for attacking him while he was collecting information about a clash between supporters of the winning and losing councillor candidates in the recent Bakshiganj municipality election.