Asif rules out rumours of new party

Interim government's Youth and Sports Ministry Adviser Asif Mahmud today ruled out the rumours of forming a new political party under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"Many want to hear from us about the rumours or talks about forming a political party. We have made it clear before that we have no intention of forming any political party right now," he said while talking to journalists after inaugurating National Occupational Safety and Health Training and Research Institute at Terokhadia area in Rajshahi city this afternoon, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

Asif Mahmud said all of those who are in the interim government have other professions and want to return to that.

"The people of the country, through a mass uprising, gave responsibility to this interim government. Our goal is to hand over the power to a democratic government through an election, reflecting the people's hopes and aspirations," he said.

The youth and sports adviser said if they hand over power without reforming the existing autocratic system, the new government that comes to power would be forced to become autocratic due to this system.

"That is why we think reform is essential. It is our responsibility to implement the people's proposals for the reconstruction, [in] the way they want to build the country," he added, adding that they were also taking opinions from different political parties to advance the reform work.

"We are sitting with different political parties on a regular basis. Apart from the official meetings, we are keeping unofficial contact, so that there is no scope for misunderstanding between us. We will ensure that we can move forward with all the stakeholders including the political parties in this journey of reconstruction of the country," Asif added.

In reply to a question about the obstacles the coordinators were facing in hold meetings in different parts of the country, Asif said those who led the latest mass uprising on behalf of the students were visiting various parts of the country so that they could listen to what the people of the areas had to say.

"There are struggles for the reconstruction of the country. In order to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people, we must listen to what they [people] have to say. That is why coordinators are visiting everywhere and trying to listen to people. I also heard about some situations there," he added.

He said these types of controversies are an age-old tradition in Bangladesh.

"There are some people who will make any good initiative controversial. Many fake coordinators are extorting money from people in different places. We think all these will come to an end. The national unity that was formed between us will remain and through that we will be able to form a new Bangladesh," he added.