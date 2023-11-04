Arsonists won't be spared: info minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud today said arsonists and those who sponsor arson terrorism will not be spared.

Hasan, also Awami League joint secretary-general, said this while addressing a memorial meeting, marking the 11th death anniversary of former AL presidium member Akhteruzzaman Chowdhury Babu in Chattogram city.

Chattogram city (north and south districts) unit AL jointly organised the programme.

The minister said BNP-Jamaat alliance leaders have now become the "enemies of the people", accusing them of setting vehicles on fire and burning people alive.

He said BNP had said that the final would be played on (October) 28th, but they left the ground before the game.

The minister said, "It is our responsibility as a ruling party to ensure peace and order in the country."

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, son of late Akhteruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, also spoke in the programme.