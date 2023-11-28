Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:48 PM

Politics

Arrested BNP men's family members form human chain, demand release

Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:45 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:48 PM
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

BNP leaders and family members of recently arrested party men formed a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club today, demanding the release of arrested leaders.

The demonstration started at 11:00am and continued for over two hours, our correspondent reports from the spot.

More than two dozen people, mostly women, took part in the event.

They held banners and photos of their imprisoned relatives and chanted slogans for their unconditional release.

The human chain was organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, BNP's women's wing.

Afroza Abbas, Mohila Dal president, chaired the event. BNP's standing committee member Selima Rahman attended as the chief guest.

"We urge the government to release them immediately," said Afroza Abbas.

Speakers expressed concerns over the health and wellbeing of the BNP leaders and activists inside overcrowded prisons.

Police were deployed at the spot but did not intervene.

