Are they creating instability to delay polls?

Asks Tarique; Fakhrul says BNP won’t compromise with spirit of ‘71, democracy

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday cast doubt on the motives of those questioning the interim government's ability to hold the upcoming national election.

Speaking virtually at an event honouring the role of private universities during last year's uprising, he said such remarks can no longer be viewed as isolated and urged democratic political parties to remain vigilant against any attempt to delay the polls.

Tarique noted that a series of violent and unexpected incidents in recent times has cast doubt, to some extent, on the interim government's capacity to manage the situation. He, however, questioned whether certain quarters, with support from within the interim government, were taking advantage of the situation and deliberately trying to create instability.

Citing public conversations on social media and elsewhere, he said people are also sensing "something fishy".

"There is hardly any scope now for dismissing these questions raised by some quarters on the interim government's capability to hold a national election as isolated," he said.

"I also call upon the people, all democratic political parties, and those involved in the movement to stay alert and closely observe whether anyone is trying to delay the national election beyond the possible timeline promised by the interim government," he added.

Tarique urged the government to take stronger action to address the country's law and order. He warned that without political empowerment of the people, no reforms would be effective or sustainable.

He also said the martyrs of 2024 would be remembered by the nation like those of the 1971 Liberation War.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said there can be no compromise on the spirit of the Liberation War or democracy.

"1971 is our core principle—the war of independence is our foundation, and there can be no compromise there," he said at a discussion titled "The Promise of the Mass Uprising and the Path to Democratic Transition", organised by Ganatantra Mancha at the Jatiya Press Club to mark the anniversary of the July uprising.

"Similarly, there can be no compromise in our democratic aspirations. We believe in democracy, and we want democracy. We will not hand the country back to fascism. Our people want to return to a democratic system, and we all agree on that goal. There may be differences, but those can be resolved by going back to the people."

Fakhrul called on the interim government to act swiftly on three key issues: reforms, a national charter, and elections.

"The sooner we move forward on these issues, the better it will be for the country. The more you delay, the more complicated the situation becomes."

He warned that those who opposed the July uprising and democracy are regrouping to "destroy the democratic process" and urged the government to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

Fakhrul also stressed the need for an acceptable framework for elections.

"We hope those in charge will present an arrangement acceptable to all parties. Once we reach a consensus, we will take it to the people."