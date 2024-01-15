Arafat vows to tackle propaganda

Says new framework needed

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday said he wants to set up a framework to tackle propaganda and rumours.

He said this while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on his first day in office, reports UNB.

"We can set up a framework on how we can hold such acts accountable," said the state minister.

He said many are spreading propaganda using social media. They are even using logos of the mainstream media for that. "The problem is that the freedom of expression should not be hampered and freedom of the media should not be hampered in order to check this kind of propaganda. So we have to take a new strategy."

"We said free flow of information and freedom of expression are part of the spirit of our Liberation War. We are fully committed to this end. Freedom of the media is crucial for the sake of democracy, for the sake of country's progress, free flow of information and freedom of expression," he said.

Earlier, newly-appointed foreign minister and outgoing information minister Hasan Mahmud introduced Arafat to heads of different departments and officials of the ministry, reports BSS.